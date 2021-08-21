Save $0.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flagstaff

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Flagstaff area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Flagstaff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 2.97

Circle K 5650 N Us-89, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15 card card $ 3.25 $ 3.57 $ 3.85 $ 3.21

Speedway 101 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedi Car Wash and Fuels 915 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.17

Speedway 1050 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Fry's 199 N Switzer Canyon Dr , Flagstaff

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.