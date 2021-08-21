Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flagstaff, AZ

Save $0.44 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Flagstaff

Posted by 
Flagstaff Journal
Flagstaff Journal
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jzDCC_0bYoemLq00

(FLAGSTAFF, AZ) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Flagstaff area offering savings of $0.44 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1851 E Butler Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sinclair at 2515 E Butler Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Flagstaff area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1851 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.55
$2.97

Circle K

5650 N Us-89, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$3.15
card
card$3.25
$3.57
$3.85
$3.21

Speedway

101 E Butler Ave, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$--
$--
$--

Speedi Car Wash and Fuels

915 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17

Speedway

1050 S Milton Rd, Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.55
$3.25

Fry's

199 N Switzer Canyon Dr , Flagstaff
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.65
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff Journal

Flagstaff, AZ
70
Followers
200
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Flagstaff Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flagstaff, AZ
Traffic
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Local
Arizona Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#S Club#Butler Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy