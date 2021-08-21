Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sioux City, IA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sioux City

Posted by 
Sioux City Today
Sioux City Today
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pp0sP_0bYoelT700

(SIOUX CITY, IA) According to Sioux City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4201 S York St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4201 S York St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$2.99

Murphy USA

3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.18
$3.44
$3.11

Fleet Farm

5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Select Mart

623 14Th St, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

PG Mini Mart

800 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--

Casey's General Store

4727 Southern Hills Dr, Sioux City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.44
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sioux City Today

Sioux City Today

Sioux City, IA
64
Followers
197
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sioux City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux City, IA
Sioux City, IA
Traffic
Local
Iowa Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#City Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy