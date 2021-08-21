Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sioux City

(SIOUX CITY, IA) According to Sioux City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 4201 S York St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Hy-Vee at 4500 Sergeant Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4201 S York St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy USA 3420 Singing Hills Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.18 $ 3.44 $ 3.11

Fleet Farm 5858 Sunnybrook Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Select Mart 623 14Th St, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

PG Mini Mart 800 Hamilton Blvd, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Casey's General Store 4727 Southern Hills Dr, Sioux City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.