Gulfport gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(GULFPORT, MS) Gas prices vary across in the Gulfport area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1733 E Pass Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.07 at Bayou View Service Station at 66 48Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.75.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 1733 E Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.84 $ 2.94 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 10431 Old Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 2.91 $ 2.74

Shell 2799 Pass Rd, Biloxi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.92 $ 3.28 $ 2.85

Circle K 1 Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.88

Walmart Neighborhood Market 11377 Us-49, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.88 $ 3.13 $ 2.79

Shell 394 Pass Rd, Gulfport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.