Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cheyenne
(CHEYENNE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Cheyenne, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 1948 Dell Range Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2800 W Lincolnway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cheyenne area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.49 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.87
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.87
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$3.42
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.71
$3.96
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
|card
card$3.40
$3.85
$4.12
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$3.74
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 2