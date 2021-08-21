Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cheyenne

(CHEYENNE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Cheyenne, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1948 Dell Range Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2800 W Lincolnway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cheyenne area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.87 $ 3.42

Exxon 2029 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.94 $ 3.42

Walmart 580 Livingston Ave, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.71 $ 3.96 $ 3.49

Flying J 2250 Etchepare Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.40 $ 3.85 $ 4.12 $ --

Sinclair 3306 W College Dr, Cheyenne

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ 3.74 $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.