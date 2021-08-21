Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Cheyenne

Cheyenne Today
 8 days ago
(CHEYENNE, WY) Depending on where you fill up in Cheyenne, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 1948 Dell Range Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 2800 W Lincolnway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Cheyenne area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.49 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1948 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$--
$3.87
$3.42

Exxon

2029 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.94
$3.42

Walmart

580 Livingston Ave, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.71
$3.96
$3.49

Flying J

2250 Etchepare Dr, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.49
card
card$3.40
$3.85
$4.12
$--

Sinclair

3306 W College Dr, Cheyenne
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$3.74
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

