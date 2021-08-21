Cancel
Sumter, SC

Sumter gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Sumter News Flash
(SUMTER, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sumter area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 615 Bultman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amoco at 2810 Us-15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart

615 Bultman Dr, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.99

Circle K

1281 Broad St Ext, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.04
$3.37
$3.07

Circle K

2995 Broad St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$3.04
$3.18
$3.10

Walmart

337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

484 Pinewood Rd, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.09
$3.42
$--

Gate

231 E Liberty St, Sumter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Sumter News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

