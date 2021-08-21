Sumter gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SUMTER, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sumter area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 615 Bultman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amoco at 2810 Us-15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.04
$3.37
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$3.04
$3.18
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.09
$3.42
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
