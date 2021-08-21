Sumter gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SUMTER, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sumter area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart at 615 Bultman Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.59 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Amoco at 2810 Us-15 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.75 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart 615 Bultman Dr, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Circle K 1281 Broad St Ext, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.04 $ 3.37 $ 3.07

Circle K 2995 Broad St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 3.04 $ 3.18 $ 3.10

Walmart 337 Pinewood Rd , Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 484 Pinewood Rd, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ --

Gate 231 E Liberty St, Sumter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.