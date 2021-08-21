Houma gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon
(HOUMA, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Houma area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.
Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 318 Barrow St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.85
$3.20
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
