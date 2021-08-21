Houma gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.70 per gallon

(HOUMA, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Houma area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

Civic Express Discount at 1251 Barrow St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Conoco at 318 Barrow St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.81 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Civic Express Discount 1251 Barrow St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Sam's Club 2174 Martin Luther King Blvd, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sarah's 8006 W Park Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ --

Bryson Discount 8059 W Park Ave, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ --

Shop Rite 1400 St Charles St, Houma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.