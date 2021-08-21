Here’s the cheapest gas in Hattiesburg Saturday

(HATTIESBURG, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hattiesburg area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 11 Tyner Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 2306 Hardy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 11 Tyner Rd, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 2.88

Jr Food Mart 100 Central Ave, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ --

M J Discount 1014 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.84

Marathon 907 S Main St, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ --

Minit Mart 1047 Ms-42, Petal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Circle K 7060 Us-49, Hattiesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.