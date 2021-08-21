Cancel
Hattiesburg, MS

Here’s the cheapest gas in Hattiesburg Saturday

Hattiesburg Dispatch
 8 days ago
(HATTIESBURG, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hattiesburg area offering savings of $0.34 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 11 Tyner Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Shell at 2306 Hardy St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express

11 Tyner Rd, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.75
$3.05
$2.88

Jr Food Mart

100 Central Ave, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.77
$3.07
$--

M J Discount

1014 S Main St, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.84

Marathon

907 S Main St, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.61
$2.91
$3.31
$--

Minit Mart

1047 Ms-42, Petal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.90

Circle K

7060 Us-49, Hattiesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.26
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Hattiesburg, MS
