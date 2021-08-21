Bloomington gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(BLOOMINGTON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bloomington area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Qik-n-EZ at 1607 Morrissey Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1902 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Qik-n-EZ 1607 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

FS 1808 Morrissey Dr, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.33 $ 3.43 $ 3.10

Shell 1801 S Veterans Pkwy, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 2151 Shepard Rd, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.23 $ --

Qik-n-EZ 1510 E Vernon Ave, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.46 $ 3.76 $ 3.09

Circle K 1606 N Main St, Normal

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.