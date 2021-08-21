Bloomington gas at $2.77 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(BLOOMINGTON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Bloomington area offering savings of $0.57 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Qik-n-EZ at 1607 Morrissey Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1902 W Market St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.34.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.22
$3.52
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.33
$3.43
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.56
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.23
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.46
$3.76
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.98
$3.28
$3.68
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
