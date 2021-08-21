Cancel
Ranking Lions Players with Best Chance of Bouncing Back in 2021

By Vito Chirco
AllLions
AllLions
 8 days ago

The Detroit Lions will need a variety of their returning players to take a major step forward in order for the team to be competitive in 2021.

Here are the six Lions players that I believe have the best chance of bouncing back this upcoming season.

6.) G Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Offensive line coach Hank Fraley credited Vaitai for attempting to play through pain last season.

It was not the debut campaign in Motown that anybody envisioned, as Vaitai struggled with injuries the majority of 2020.

The expectations are elevated in 2021 for the offensive line, as the Lions will emphasize the run during the early portion of the schedule.

If Vaitai can thrive at guard playing alongside rookie Penei Sewell, Detroit's offense can begin to meet some of its goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NbmdI_0bYoedPJ00
© Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

5.) LB Jamie Collins

The organization's prized offseason acquisition from a year ago mildly underachieved in his first season in Honolulu Blue.

Sure, he found a way to record 101 total tackles. However, his pass-rushing numbers were significantly down from the previous season.

In 2019, while with the New England Patriots, he amassed a career-high seven sacks and 10 QB hits.

Meanwhile, in his first season in Motown, he produced a lone sack and only three QB hits.

The verdict is still out on whether Collins can be productive outside of New England. But, I'm willing to take a stab that he'll return to relevancy in 2021 and put together a four-sack campaign.

4.) CB Amani Oruwariye

Much like Jeff Okudah, Oruwariye experienced his fair share of struggles in 2020.

Ben Roethlisberger Wants Increased Snaps Against Detroit Lions

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is learning a new offense ahead of the 2021 season.

10 Players to Watch in Lions’ Second Preseason Game

Read more on the 10 Detroit Lions players to watch out for in the team's second 2021 preseason game.

Can Jamaal Williams Be Lions' No. 1 Back?

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly dissects whether first-year Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams has what it takes to be the team's No. 1 back.

Sure, he was more productive than the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, it's still worth noting that the Penn State product took a step back in what was his second year in the league.

I'm expecting new Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant and first-year Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to serve as valuable mentors for both Okudah and Oruwariye this upcoming season. And, I believe it will enable Oruwariye to take the next step in his career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFnvY_0bYoedPJ00
© Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

3.) OLB Trey Flowers

Flowers should be able to bounce back, just as a result of staying more healthy. He failed to play in at least 14 games in a season for the first time since his rookie campaign in 2015 (played in just one game).

It was a disappointing season for the 28-year-old in 2020, as he suited up for just seven games and produced a measly two sacks, three QB hits and 22 total tackles.

This came after he had recorded at least 6.5 sacks and 14 QB hits each season from 2016-19.

The longtime defensive end will be playing at outside linebacker this season in Glenn's defense. So, maybe with the position change, he'll be able to get back to his productive pass-rushing ways. I'm betting that he will.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IlGhb_0bYoedPJ00
© Kirthmon F. Dozier via Imagn Content Services, LLC

2.) S Tracy Walker

Walker is another player that is expected to benefit from the presence of Glenn. In Glenn's 3-4 base defense, Walker will be able to move back to free safety, which is where he had his best season as a pro in 2019. He amassed a career-high 103 total tackles, to go along with career-best marks in tackles for loss (six), forced fumbles (one) and passes defensed (eight) in '19.

This position change -- from strong safety to free safety -- should allow Walker to bounce back and in a major way.

1.) CB Jeff Okudah

After a rough rookie season, the Ohio State product needs to start showing signs that he belongs in the league.

Luckily for Okudah, though, the Lions brought in the highly-acclaimed Pleasant to coach his position and Glenn, a former NFL defensive back, to call the plays on defense.

Okudah is expected to benefit the most of any present Detroit player from their respective additions to the coaching staff, and it should allow Okudah to take a significant step forward in his second year as a pro.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aN6iL_0bYoedPJ00

Comments / 0

