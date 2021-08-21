Where's the cheapest gas in Covington?

(COVINGTON, GA) According to Covington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 4230 Salem Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 10571 Flat Shoals Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 4230 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.08

Shell 20 Salem Circle, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Circle K 4175 Salem Rd, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.11 $ 3.44 $ --

QuikTrip 3214 Us-278 Nw, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ --

CITGO 3251 Us-278 Nw, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kroger 3139 Us-278 Ne, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.