Covington, GA

Where's the cheapest gas in Covington?

Covington Voice
 8 days ago
(COVINGTON, GA) According to Covington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Murphy USA at 4230 Salem Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 10571 Flat Shoals Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

4230 Salem Rd, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$3.03
$3.28
$3.08

Shell

20 Salem Circle, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19

Circle K

4175 Salem Rd, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.11
$3.44
$--

QuikTrip

3214 Us-278 Nw, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.42
$--

CITGO

3251 Us-278 Nw, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$--

Kroger

3139 Us-278 Ne, Covington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.24
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.93
$3.24
$3.49
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Covington, GA
With Covington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

