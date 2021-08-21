Where's the cheapest gas in Newnan?

(NEWNAN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Newnan, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 20 Hampton Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BJ's 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Texaco 1996 Corinth Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 165 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 114 Temple Ave, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99 card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Neighbors Market 127 Franklin Rd, Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.15

Pilot 1645 S Us-29 , Newnan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.