Where's the cheapest gas in Newnan?
(NEWNAN, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Newnan, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, BJ's at 331 Newnan Crossing Bypass was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 20 Hampton Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.0.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.95 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.88
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$--
$3.54
$2.99
|card
card$--
$--
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|card
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
