Poughkeepsie gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Poughkeepsie area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.
Gulf at 423 Manchester Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1831 New Hackensack Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
|card
card$3.01
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.45
$3.71
$3.16
|card
card$3.01
$3.55
$3.81
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$3.34
$3.74
$3.15
|card
card$3.01
$3.44
$3.84
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.91
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.01
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
