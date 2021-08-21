Poughkeepsie gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(POUGHKEEPSIE, NY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Poughkeepsie area offering savings of $0.39 per gallon.

Gulf at 423 Manchester Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.91 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 1831 New Hackensack Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.3.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gulf 423 Manchester Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gulf 688 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.09 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Mobil 298 Titusville Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.45 $ 3.71 $ 3.16 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.55 $ 3.81 $ 3.16

Sunoco 349 Noxon Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.15 card card $ 3.01 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.15

Exxon 718 Freedom Plains Rd, Poughkeepsie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- $ --

XtraMart 3731 Us-9W, Highland

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.