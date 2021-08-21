Cancel
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo joins Brewers ownership group

By Sam Schmitz
audacy.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat can't Giannis Antetokounmpo do? A month after winning the NBA championship, the two-time MVP officially announced that he had purchased a minority stake in the Milwaukee Brewers at 26 years old. Antetokounmpo is the first new individual investor who has been added to the Brewers ownership group since Mark Attanasio purchased controlling interest in the franchise in 2005. Wisconsin now has two current MVPs that are part-owners of another professional organization within the state, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Aaron Rodgers (Bucks part-owner).

