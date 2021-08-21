Jackson gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(JACKSON, TN) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 300-336 N Royal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Fast Fuel at 398 N Parkway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 300-336 N Royal St, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

RaceWay 2023 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.99 $ 3.25 $ --

Murphy USA 2159 S Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.89

Mobil 2106 S Highland, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 2800 Old Medina Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Pilot 30 Sand Pebble Rd, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.53 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.41 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.