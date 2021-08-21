Jackson gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(JACKSON, TN) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 300-336 N Royal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Fast Fuel at 398 N Parkway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$2.99
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.53
$3.29
|card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.41
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
