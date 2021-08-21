Cancel
Jackson, TN

Jackson gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46OKuQ_0bYoeUPe00

(JACKSON, TN) According to Jackson gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 300-336 N Royal St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Fast Fuel at 398 N Parkway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO

300-336 N Royal St, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--

RaceWay

2023 S Highland Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.99
$3.25
$--

Murphy USA

2159 S Highland Ave, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.89

Mobil

2106 S Highland, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--

Shell

2800 Old Medina Rd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--

Pilot

30 Sand Pebble Rd, Jackson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$--
$3.53
$3.29
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.41
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Jackson Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

