Medford, OR

Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Medford

Medford Dispatch
 8 days ago
(MEDFORD, OR) According to Medford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3075 Hamrick Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.69
$--
$3.99
$3.55

Towne Pump

1190 Crater Lake Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$3.89
$4.05
$--

Towne Pump

3000 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.73
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.95
$4.09
$3.75

Pilot

1600 E Pine St, Central Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.24
$4.53
$3.65

Shell

3730 Fern Valley Rd, Phoenix
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$4.16
$--
$3.68

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Medford, OR
