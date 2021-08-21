Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Medford

(MEDFORD, OR) According to Medford gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3075 Hamrick Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.09 at Shell at 1050 S Riverside Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.94.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3075 Hamrick Rd, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.55

Towne Pump 1190 Crater Lake Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ --

Towne Pump 3000 Crater Lake Hwy, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1503 N Riverside Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 4.09 $ 3.75

Pilot 1600 E Pine St, Central Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.24 $ 4.53 $ 3.65

Shell 3730 Fern Valley Rd, Phoenix

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.16 $ -- $ 3.68

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.