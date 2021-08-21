Cancel
Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

St Joseph Dispatch
 8 days ago
(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Joseph area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3018 S Belt Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Sinclair at 4007 Frederick Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

5201 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$3.08
$--

Woody's

1334 Frederick Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$--

Cenex

3011 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--

Cenex

1029 Garfield Ave, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.14
$3.54
$--

Casey's

2332 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With St Joseph Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

