Saint Joseph gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Gas prices vary across in the Saint Joseph area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 3018 S Belt Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.85 at Sinclair at 4007 Frederick Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 3018 S Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5201 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.08 $ --

Woody's 1334 Frederick Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Cenex 3011 N Belt Hwy, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 1029 Garfield Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.14 $ 3.54 $ --

Casey's 2332 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.