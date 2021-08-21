Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Monroe

(MONROE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Monroe, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 1501 N Sterlington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1201 S 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76 1501 N Sterlington Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.91 $ -- $ --

Brookshire's 3426 Cypress St, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ --

76 3700 Jackson St, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 300 Well Rd, West Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 3.15 card card $ 2.60 $ 3.02 $ 3.33 $ 3.16

76 99 Lincoln Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

Sam's Club 5400 Frontage Rd, Monroe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.