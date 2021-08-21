Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Monroe
(MONROE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Monroe, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 1501 N Sterlington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1201 S 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.56
$2.91
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.02
$3.33
$3.15
|card
card$2.60
$3.02
$3.33
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
