Monroe, LA

Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Monroe

Posted by 
Monroe Dispatch
Monroe Dispatch
 8 days ago
(MONROE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Monroe, you could be saving up to $0.43 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 76 at 1501 N Sterlington Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.56 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1201 S 2Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

76

1501 N Sterlington Rd, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.91
$--
$--

Brookshire's

3426 Cypress St, West Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.09
$--

76

3700 Jackson St, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Pilot

300 Well Rd, West Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.02
$3.33
$3.15
card
card$2.60
$3.02
$3.33
$3.16

76

99 Lincoln Rd, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$2.73

Sam's Club

5400 Frontage Rd, Monroe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.62
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

