Morgantown gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MORGANTOWN, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Morgantown area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 432 Beechurst Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.14 $ 3.16

Circle K 1205 Dorsey Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.39

Circle K 3312 University Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.27 $ 3.62 $ 3.25

Sheetz 1012 University Ave, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.44

Circle K 170 Holland Ave, Westover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.44

Sheetz 900 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Morgantown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.