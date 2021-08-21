Cancel
Morgantown, WV

Morgantown gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpvNF_0bYoeEXG00

(MORGANTOWN, WV) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Morgantown area offering savings of $0.12 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 6001 University Town Centre Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 432 Beechurst Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

6001 University Town Centre Dr, Granville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.14
$3.16

Circle K

1205 Dorsey Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.62
$3.39

Circle K

3312 University Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$3.27
$3.62
$3.25

Sheetz

1012 University Ave, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.69
$3.44

Circle K

170 Holland Ave, Westover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.64
$3.44

Sheetz

900 Chestnut Ridge Rd, Morgantown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.29
$3.69
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Morgantown Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

