Lima, OH

Lima gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Lima News Flash
Lima News Flash
 8 days ago
(LIMA, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lima area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1150 Greely Chapel. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.17 at BP at 2401 Shawnee Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1150 Greely Chapel, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.00
$--

Clark

603 Findlay Rd , Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.10
$3.43
$3.02

Speedway

1875 Harding Hwy, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.31
$3.40
$3.03

Murphy USA

2640 Harding Hwy, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$3.00
$3.30
$3.02

Fuel Stop

1041 Findlay Rd, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.15
$3.41
$3.02

Circle K

1219 W Robb Ave, Lima
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.06
$3.41
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

