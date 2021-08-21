Cancel
Chicago, IL

Gold Coast Art Fair Chicago returns to Grant Park

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 8 days ago

The 64th annual Gold Coast Art Fair is back in Chicago's Grant Park.

The award-winning Art Fair welcomes artists from across the country to create an exceptional, shoppable weekend experience in Chicago. This year, festival attendees will find beautiful artwork in all mediums and at all price points, as well as artist demonstrations.

Artists will display and sell original art, including paintings, photography, fashion/wearables, furniture, sculpture, jewelry, glass, wood, mixed media and more. Find art in every size, to fit every space, person or family. Discover emerging artists and award-winning contemporary artists, featuring traditional art, modern art, pop art, wall art, outdoor art, photo-realism, jewelry, fiber wearables and more. Art demonstrations and art talks add interesting elements to this handicapped accessible, outdoor art fair.

RELATED: Taste of Greektown Chicago returns with city's largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine, culture

The art fair runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Grant Park/Butler Field. Tickets for the Gold Coast Art Fair are $10 per person, per day, with children 12 and under admitted free.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Glenwood Academy and Chicago Furniture Bank.

