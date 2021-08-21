Indio gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(INDIO, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Indio area offering savings of $0.76 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sinclair at 82253 Indio Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.65 at Chevron at 46651 Dillon Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.24 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sinclair 82253 Indio Blvd, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Costco 79795 Ca-111, La Quinta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.19 $ --

Fastrip 51893 Harrison St, Coachella

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.95 $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 3.93 card card $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.03

VP Racing Fuels 81485 Miles Ave, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 43955 Clinton St, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ --

Circle K 82061 Ave 42, Indio

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.