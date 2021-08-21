This is the cheapest gas in Decatur right now

(DECATUR, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Decatur area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1108 W Eldorado St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1312 N Water St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 1108 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Pilot 4030 E Boyd Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.23 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.50 $ 3.81 $ 3.31

Shell 501 N Main St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.97 $ 3.12

Circle K 1089 W Eldorado St, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.91 $ 3.13

Casey's 1671St Aylorville Rd, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ -- $ -- $ 3.08

Circle K 1685 S Baltimore Ave, Decatur

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.57 $ 3.92 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.