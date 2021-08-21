Cancel
Decatur, IL

This is the cheapest gas in Decatur right now

Posted by 
Decatur Today
Decatur Today
 8 days ago


(DECATUR, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Decatur area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, BP at 1108 W Eldorado St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1312 N Water St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP

1108 W Eldorado St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.15

Pilot

4030 E Boyd Rd, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.56
$--
$3.23
card
card$3.19
$3.50
$3.81
$3.31

Shell

501 N Main St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.97
$3.12

Circle K

1089 W Eldorado St, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.51
$3.91
$3.13

Casey's

1671St Aylorville Rd, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$--
$--
$3.08

Circle K

1685 S Baltimore Ave, Decatur
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.57
$3.92
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

