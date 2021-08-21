Cancel
Concertgoer falls to his death at New York stadium during Dead & Company show

By David Luces
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man fell to his death after trying to do a flip from a balcony at Citi Field Friday night, according to multiple media reports. The man, who was a concertgoer attending a Dead & Company show, fell some 30 to 50 feet around 9 p.m., landing on concrete, according to a report in the New York Post.

