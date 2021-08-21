Concertgoer falls to his death at New York stadium during Dead & Company show

A 46-year-old man died on Friday, after falling from a balcony during a Dead & Company concert at New York’s Citi Field, Deadline can confirm. A spokesperson for the New York Police Department tells us that the man’s injuries were “consistent with falling from an elevated position.” After first responders arrived on the scene, they transported him in critical condition to New York–Presbyterian Queens Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The NYPD is not yet naming the deceased concert attendee. Their investigation into Friday’s events is ongoing. Sources tell The New York Daily News that the man died after attempting to do a flip off of the balcony; others in attendance at the concert told the New York Post that they believed he was under the influence of alcohol at the time. Dead & Company is a band featuring former members of the Grateful Dead, including Bob Weir, Micky Hart and Bill Kreutzmann, along with guitarist John Mayer and others. Their concert on Friday at the home of the New York Mets was part of a tour, which kicked off in Raleigh, NC on August 16, and will wrap up in Cancún in January.