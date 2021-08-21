Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Missoula
(MISSOULA, MT) According to Missoula gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3220 N Reserve St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Missoula Fresh Market at 900 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.35 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.54
$3.74
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.64
$3.84
$3.41
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.34
$3.84
$--
$3.41
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
