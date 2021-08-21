Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Missoula

(MISSOULA, MT) According to Missoula gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3220 N Reserve St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Missoula Fresh Market at 900 W Broadway St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.35 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3220 N Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.64 $ --

Exxon 318 S Orange St , Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.41

Cenex 980 E Broadway St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.41

Conoco 2001 Brooks St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.74 $ 3.41

Conoco 3420 Mullan Rd, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.41

Rosauer's 2250 S Reserve St, Missoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ -- $ 3.41

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.