Save up to $0.52 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Florence
(FLORENCE, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Florence, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 200 Beltline Dr was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 400 Pamplico Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Florence area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.81 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$2.96
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$2.98
$3.31
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.58
$2.94
$3.29
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$2.99
|card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
