Fort Smith gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(FORT SMITH, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Smith, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.
The Hydration Station at 2500 S Zero St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 4700 S Zero St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.27
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$2.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0