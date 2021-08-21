Cancel
Fort Smith, AR

Fort Smith gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Fort Smith News Beat
Fort Smith News Beat
 8 days ago
(FORT SMITH, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Smith, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

The Hydration Station at 2500 S Zero St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 4700 S Zero St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

The Hydration Station

2500 S Zero St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$2.94

E-Z Mart

7090 Us-71 S , Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.04
$3.27
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.85

Sunshine

4101 Kelly Hwy, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$2.99
$--

Murphy USA

5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.11
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Smith News Beat

