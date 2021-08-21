Fort Smith gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(FORT SMITH, AR) Depending on where you fill up in Fort Smith, you could be saving up to $0.27 per gallon on gas.

The Hydration Station at 2500 S Zero St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Valero at 4700 S Zero St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fort Smith area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

The Hydration Station 2500 S Zero St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

E-Z Mart 7090 Us-71 S , Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.04 $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 8600 Us-71 S, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.85

Sunshine 4101 Kelly Hwy, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy USA 5501 S 24Th St, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ 3.11 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.