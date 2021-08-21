Here’s the cheapest gas in Kennewick Saturday

(KENNEWICK, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kennewick area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2610 W Kennewick Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunrise Super Gas 508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.44 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 2216 E Hillsboro Rd, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.47 $ -- $ -- $ 4.05

Chevron 1015 W Lewis St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ 3.75 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.97 $ 3.93 $ 3.59

Mid Columbia Grocery 6409 W Court St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.53 $ -- $ -- $ 3.52

Metro Mart 520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ 3.59

Quik Trip 221 S 10Th St, Pasco

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.81 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.