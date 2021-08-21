Here’s the cheapest gas in Kennewick Saturday
(KENNEWICK, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kennewick area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.
Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2610 W Kennewick Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.66 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.44
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$3.97
$4.07
$3.75
|card
card$3.53
$3.97
$3.93
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.52
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.65
$3.85
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.81
$3.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
