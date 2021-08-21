Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Kennewick Saturday

Kennewick Voice
8 days ago
 8 days ago
(KENNEWICK, WA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kennewick area offering savings of $0.45 per gallon.

Sunrise Super Gas at 508 N 4Th Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.44 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2610 W Kennewick Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sunrise Super Gas

508 N 4Th Ave, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.44
$--
$--
$--

Flying J

2216 E Hillsboro Rd, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.47
$--
$--
$4.05

Chevron

1015 W Lewis St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$3.97
$4.07
$3.75
card
card$3.53
$3.97
$3.93
$3.59

Mid Columbia Grocery

6409 W Court St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.53
$--
$--
$3.52

Metro Mart

520 E Columbia Dr, Kennewick
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.65
$3.85
$3.59

Quik Trip

221 S 10Th St, Pasco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.81
$3.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Kennewick Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

