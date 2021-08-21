Cancel
Mansfield, OH

Where's the cheapest gas in Mansfield?

Mansfield Times
Mansfield Times
 8 days ago
(MANSFIELD, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Mansfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 680 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.90
$--
$3.25
$--

Circle K

957 S Main St, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.23
$3.66
$3.28
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.64
$3.34

Murphy USA

2481 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.26
$3.56
$3.20

Valero

750 Lexington Ave, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Moto Mart

1050 W Fourth St, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.35

Shell

1375 Lexington Ave, Mansfield
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

