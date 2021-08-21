Where's the cheapest gas in Mansfield?

(MANSFIELD, OH) Gas prices vary across in the Mansfield area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 680 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.03.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1070 N Lexington Springmill Rd, Ontario

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Circle K 957 S Main St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.23 $ 3.66 $ 3.28 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 3.34

Murphy USA 2481 Possum Run Rd, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.20

Valero 750 Lexington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Moto Mart 1050 W Fourth St, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

Shell 1375 Lexington Ave, Mansfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.