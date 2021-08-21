Where's the cheapest gas in Jacksonville?

(JACKSONVILLE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jacksonville area offering savings of $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1170 Western Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Quik Mart at 1500 Piney Green Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1170 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.08 $ 2.91

Walmart Neighborhood Market 4250 Western Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.89

Exxon 1180 Henderson Dr, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.41 $ --

Speedway 6995 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.47 $ 2.92

Shell 411 Gum Branch Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.23 $ 3.47 $ 3.47

Exxon 3495 Western Blvd Ext, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.08 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.