Save $0.91 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Johnson City

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Johnson City area offering savings of $0.91 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at Volco at 2601 N Roan St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 2.94 $ 2.73

Murphy USA 3009 W Market St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.87

Marathon 905 East Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas 'N Go 500 Forest Dr, Jonesborough

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.85 $ -- $ --

Ingles 4470 N Roan St, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Quality Plus 3139 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.