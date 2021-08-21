Cancel
Johnson City, TN

Save $0.91 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Johnson City

Posted by 
Johnson City Times
Johnson City Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bYodlQu00

(JOHNSON CITY, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Johnson City area offering savings of $0.91 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3060 Franklin Terrace Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.55 at Volco at 2601 N Roan St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.87.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3060 Franklin Terrace Dr, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$--
$2.94
$2.73

Murphy USA

3009 W Market St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.97
$3.22
$2.87

Marathon

905 East Jackson Blvd, Jonesborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$--
$--

Gas 'N Go

500 Forest Dr, Jonesborough
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.85
$--
$--

Ingles

4470 N Roan St, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.29
$2.89

Quality Plus

3139 Boones Creek Rd, Johnson City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Johnson City Times

Johnson City Times

Johnson City, TN
With Johnson City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

