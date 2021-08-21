Save $0.34 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Valdosta

(VALDOSTA, GA) Depending on where you fill up in Valdosta, you could be saving up to $0.34 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 1201 N St Augustine Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Quick Gas at 3701 Madison Hwy , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Circle K 1201 N St Augustine Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.19 $ 3.52 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 450 Norman Dr, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4205 N Valdosta Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 2.97 card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.97

Circle K 4109 Bemiss Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.17 $ 3.50 $ --

Big Foot Travel Center 1808 West Hill Ave, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 3300 Inner Perimeter Rd, Valdosta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.