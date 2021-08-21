Lawton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAWTON, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lawton area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.

Conoco at 3003 E Gore Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Barefoot Convenience at 106 Sw Lee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.62.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco 3003 E Gore Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Fort Sill Apaches 2405 E Gore Ave, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.75 $ -- $ 2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ 2.76 $ 2.96 $ 2.75

Alon 2202 Nw Terrace Hills Blvd C, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 2306 W Gore Blvd, Lawton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.77 $ 2.99 $ 2.75

AAFES Sherdian Rd Shoppette , Fort Sill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.79 $ 3.01 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.