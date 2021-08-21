Cancel
Lawton, OK

Lawton gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Lawton Today
 8 days ago
(LAWTON, OK) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Lawton area offering savings of $0.52 per gallon.

Conoco at 3003 E Gore Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.54 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Barefoot Convenience at 106 Sw Lee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.06.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.62.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Conoco

3003 E Gore Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.54
$--
$--
$2.85

Fort Sill Apaches

2405 E Gore Ave, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.55
$2.75
$--
$2.85

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3745 Sw Lee Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$2.76
$2.96
$2.75

Alon

2202 Nw Terrace Hills Blvd C, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.56
$--
$--
$--

Murphy Express

2306 W Gore Blvd, Lawton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.77
$2.99
$2.75

AAFES

Sherdian Rd Shoppette , Fort Sill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.79
$3.01
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Lawton Today

Lawton, OK
ABOUT

With Lawton Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

