Where's the cheapest gas in Hagerstown?

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Hagerstown area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

Liberty at 10524 Sharpsburg Pke was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 301 N Burhans Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.95.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Liberty 10524 Sharpsburg Pke, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.34 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Sam's Club 1700 Wesel Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ 3.21 $ --

Liberty 717 Frederick St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ --

AC&T 724 Frederick St, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.25

Sunoco 1000 Dual Hwy, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Sheetz 191 Eastern Blvd, Hagerstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.