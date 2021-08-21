Gas savings: The cheapest station in Terre Haute

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Terre Haute area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4350 S Us-41. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Mobil at 3230 Wabash Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 4350 S Us-41, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Shell 6270 E Wabash Ave, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.33 $ 3.61 $ --

Meijer 5600 East New Margaret Dr, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.38 $ 3.59 $ 3.33

Thorntons 2665 S In-46, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.50 $ 3.80 $ 3.33

Marathon 1257 Poplar St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 380 N 3Rd St, Terre Haute

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.