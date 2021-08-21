Cancel
Terre Haute, IN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Terre Haute

Terre Haute News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ch44F_0bYodeFp00

(TERRE HAUTE, IN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Terre Haute area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4350 S Us-41. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Mobil at 3230 Wabash Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.98.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

4350 S Us-41, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$3.15
$--

Shell

6270 E Wabash Ave, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.33
$3.73
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.33
$3.61
$--

Meijer

5600 East New Margaret Dr, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.38
$3.59
$3.33

Thorntons

2665 S In-46, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.50
$3.80
$3.33

Marathon

1257 Poplar St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Shell

380 N 3Rd St, Terre Haute
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Terre Haute News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

