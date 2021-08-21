Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charleston, WV

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Charleston

Posted by 
Charleston News Watch
Charleston News Watch
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XYdxh_0bYoddN600

(CHARLESTON, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Charleston, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Amoco at 1503 Washington St E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$3.27
$2.85

Kroger

101 Mullins Rd, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.15
$3.35
$3.01

Sunoco

10 Spring St, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.22
$--
$--

Go Mart

722 Bigley Ave, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.19

Kroger

515 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.19

Go Mart

1626 Bigley Ave, Charleston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.17
$3.37
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Charleston News Watch

Charleston News Watch

Charleston, WV
123
Followers
200
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Charleston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Traffic
City
Charleston, WV
State
Washington State
City
Washington, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy