Gas savings: The cheapest station in Charleston

(CHARLESTON, WV) Depending on where you fill up in Charleston, you could be saving up to $0.17 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2500 Mountaineer Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Amoco at 1503 Washington St E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.04.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2500 Mountaineer Blvd, South Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 2.85

Kroger 101 Mullins Rd, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.15 $ 3.35 $ 3.01

Sunoco 10 Spring St, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ -- $ --

Go Mart 722 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Kroger 515 Pennsylvania Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Go Mart 1626 Bigley Ave, Charleston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.