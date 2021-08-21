Cancel
Public Safety

Police issue appeal after man in his 30s raped in wooded area on Clapham Common

By Independent TV
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QWydd_0bYodbbe00
The assault took place at around midnight on Wednesday, June 30 in a wooded area of Clapham Common (Google Maps)

Police are appealing for information after a man in his 30s was raped in south London.

The assault took place at around midnight on Wednesday, 30 June in a wooded area on Clapham Common.

It is believed that two men were present at the time of the assault, which was reported to police in the past week.

The Metropolitan Police said the rape occurred at the western edge of the common, opposite The Avenue.

The incident is being treated as isolated, but detectives say they are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances of the attack.

Detective Sergeant Ross Burrell said: “We are determined to identify the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime and seek justice for the victim.

“A significant period of time has passed since the attack occurred, but we still think there will be people out there with information that could help.

“We want to hear from anyone who was out on the Common that night and saw or heard anything suspicious.”

Police said they wanted to speak to anyone who saw two men in the area before or after the incident, acting suspiciously or doing anything which raised concerns.

“It does not matter why you were in the area,” added DS Burrell.

“You can be assured that officers will make no judgments and will treat any information you provide sensitively.

“Your information, no matter how small, could be vital. Please make that call.”

Anyone with information can call 101, providing the crime reference Cad 7542/17Aug or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111

