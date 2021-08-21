Gas savings: The cheapest station in Merced

(MERCED, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Merced area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1445 R St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1445 R St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.95 $ -- $ 4.25 $ --

Sinclair 1411 V St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.07 $ 4.27 $ 4.47 $ 4.19 card card $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 4.61 $ 4.33

Gas-N-Save 963 W 16Th St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

76 2104 G St , Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Smiley's Gas 1480 W 16Th St, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ --

Mobil 190 W Olive Ave, Merced

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ -- card card $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.