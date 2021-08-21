Cancel
Merced, CA

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Merced

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33zq20_0bYodZn400

(MERCED, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Merced area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1445 R St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.95 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1405 Martin Luther King Jr Way, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.32 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

1445 R St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.95
$--
$4.25
$--

Sinclair

1411 V St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.07
$4.27
$4.47
$4.19
card
card$4.21
$4.41
$4.61
$4.33

Gas-N-Save

963 W 16Th St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

76

2104 G St , Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Smiley's Gas

1480 W 16Th St, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.29
$4.39
$--

Mobil

190 W Olive Ave, Merced
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.09
$4.19
$4.29
$--
card
card$4.19
$4.29
$4.69
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Merced, CA
With Merced News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

