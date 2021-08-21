Cancel
Public Safety

Six arrested after police assaulted in Essex theme park brawl

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
(Essex Police)

Six people have been arrested after a man and two police officers were assaulted in a brawl at a theme park in Essex.

Police were called to Adventure Island in Southend at around 4:40pm on Friday after a 20-year-old security guard was assaulted.

Two police officers were attacked during the incident but were not badly injured. The security guard did not require medical attention.

The force said one officer was kicked while the other was hit on the head and had her hair pulled. Officers said they were reviewing Adventure Island's CCTV footage of the incident and dismissed earlier online rumours of stabbings.

The six people arrested in connection with the incident all remained in custody on Saturday.

The owners of Adventure Island said it was “ a shame that an otherwise trouble-free summer holidays” had been marred by the brawl.

David Miles, chief inspector of Essex Police, said: “This incident understandably caused some alarm locally yesterday, but I can assure the public that despite a number of reports online, no weapons of any kind were used against anyone.

”A security guard at Adventure Island was assaulted but is thankfully recovering well.

“As a result of the policing plans we have in place in Southend, we were able to respond to this incident within two minutes of it being reported to us.

”Sadly, as our officers responded to the incident, two were injured as they did their job.

“Thankfully, however, they were not seriously hurt.

“This again serves to highlight the risks police officers take each day as they go about their role.”

The Independent

The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

