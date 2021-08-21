Lafayette gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(LAFAYETTE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Lafayette, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
Sam's Club at 3819 South St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 245 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lafayette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.90
$3.32
$3.72
$3.29
|card
card$2.96
$3.38
$3.78
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.52
$3.82
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.61
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.57
$3.87
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.00
$3.30
$3.70
$3.36
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
