Lafayette, IN

Lafayette gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Lafayette Post
Lafayette Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=058Q8G_0bYodW8t00

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Lafayette, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3819 South St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 245 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lafayette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

3819 South St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.19
$--

Shell

4250 South St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.90
$3.32
$3.72
$3.29
card
card$2.96
$3.38
$3.78
$3.35

Luke

4333 South St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.52
$3.82
$3.35

Speedway

4325 South St, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.96
$3.31
$3.61
$3.35

Meijer

4901 In-26 E, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.57
$3.87
$3.35

Circle K

973 Park East Blvd, Lafayette
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.00
$3.30
$3.70
$3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lafayette Post

Lafayette Post

Lafayette, IN
With Lafayette Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Lafayette, IN
Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
City
Lafayette, IN
