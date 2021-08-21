Lafayette gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LAFAYETTE, IN) Depending on where you fill up in Lafayette, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 3819 South St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 245 S 4Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lafayette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 3819 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Shell 4250 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.90 $ 3.32 $ 3.72 $ 3.29 card card $ 2.96 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.35

Luke 4333 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.52 $ 3.82 $ 3.35

Speedway 4325 South St, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.35

Meijer 4901 In-26 E, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.57 $ 3.87 $ 3.35

Circle K 973 Park East Blvd, Lafayette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 3.70 $ 3.36

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.