Lynchburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.25 per gallon

(LYNCHBURG, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Lynchburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.25 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 3912 Wards Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at CITGO at 1605 Memorial Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3912 Wards Rd , Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.04 $ 2.99

BP 7237 Timberlake Rd, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy Express 4201 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 4069 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

76 5201 S Amherst Hwy, Madison Heights

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 3523 Campbell Ave, Lynchburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.