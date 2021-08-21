Here’s the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach Saturday

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 645 N Atlantic Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Daytona Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.09 $ 2.74

Buc-ee's 2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.74

CITGO 1290 Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

7-Eleven 1400 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ --

Sunoco 100 Daytona Ave, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.04

Murphy USA 1903 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.