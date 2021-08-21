Cancel
Daytona Beach Today

Here’s the cheapest gas in Daytona Beach Saturday

Posted by 
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytSOX_0bYodQqX00

(DAYTONA BEACH, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Daytona Beach area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 1460 Cornerstone Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 645 N Atlantic Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Daytona Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club

1460 Cornerstone Blvd, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$--
$3.09
$2.74

Buc-ee's

2330 Gateway N Dr, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.24
$2.74

CITGO

1290 Nova Rd, Holly Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.29
$3.69
$--

7-Eleven

1400 Mason Ave, Daytona Beach
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.20
$3.50
$--

Sunoco

100 Daytona Ave, Holly Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.25
$3.55
$3.04

Murphy USA

1903 N Nova Rd, Holly Hill
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.46
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Daytona Beach, FL
