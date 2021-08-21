Scranton gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SCRANTON, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scranton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.

SV Mini Mart at 1801 N Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1227 S Main Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

SV Mini Mart 1801 N Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.13 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 1716 N Main Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Conoco 313 Northern Blvd, Clarks Summit

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 527 N Main St, Taylor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Sam's Club 921 Viewmont Dr, Dickson City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.48 $ --

Wyoming Food Mart 915 Wyoming Ave, Scranton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.13 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.