Scranton gas at $3.07 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SCRANTON, PA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Scranton area offering savings of $0.22 per gallon.
SV Mini Mart at 1801 N Main Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.07 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sunoco at 1227 S Main Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.19 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.07
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.13
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$3.79
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.09
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.45
$3.75
$--
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$--
$3.48
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.13
$3.49
$3.99
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
