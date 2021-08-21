Cancel
Albany, GA

Where's the cheapest gas in Albany?

Albany News Flash
Albany News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jT9w1_0bYod8Hw00

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Albany area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.97
$2.99

Circle K

300 E Oakridge Dr, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

108 S Westover Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.05

Murphy Express

252 Cordele Rd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$--
$3.23
$3.22

Pilot

310 Cordele Rd , Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.06
$3.33
$--

Walmart Neighborhood Market

2586 N Slappey Blvd, Albany
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$2.99
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

Albany News Flash

Albany News Flash

Albany, GA
96
Followers
194
Post
14K+
Views
With Albany News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

