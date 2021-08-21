Where's the cheapest gas in Albany?

(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Albany area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 1201 N Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.97 $ 2.99

Circle K 300 E Oakridge Dr, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 108 S Westover Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.05

Murphy Express 252 Cordele Rd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 3.23 $ 3.22

Pilot 310 Cordele Rd , Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.06 $ 3.33 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 2586 N Slappey Blvd, Albany

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.