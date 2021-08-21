Where's the cheapest gas in Albany?
(ALBANY, GA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albany area offering savings of $0.35 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1201 N Westover Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.02 at CITGO at 1404 W Oakridge Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Albany area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$2.97
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$3.23
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$3.06
$3.33
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.99
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
