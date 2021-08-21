Idaho Falls gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.28 per gallon

(IDAHO FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Idaho Falls area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.

Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CFN at 2251 N Holmes Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.74 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 700 E 17Th St, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Costco 2495 E Lincoln Rd, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.56 $ -- $ 3.84 $ 3.59

Walmart 1201 S 25Th E, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.72 $ 3.87 $ 3.61

Chevron 6662 W Overland Rd, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.60 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Conoco 3727 N Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.64 $ 3.85 $ -- $ 3.68 card card $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ -- $ 3.73

Sinclair 1690 N Woodruff Ave, Idaho Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.68 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.72

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.