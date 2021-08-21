Idaho Falls gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.28 per gallon
(IDAHO FALLS, ID) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Idaho Falls area offering savings of $0.28 per gallon.
Sam's Club at 700 E 17Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.56 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CFN at 2251 N Holmes Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.74 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$--
$3.84
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.56
$--
$3.84
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.72
$3.87
$3.61
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.60
$--
$--
$3.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.64
$3.85
$--
$3.68
|card
card$3.69
$3.89
$--
$3.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.68
$3.99
$4.19
$3.72
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
