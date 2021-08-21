Save $0.42 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita Falls
(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Wichita Falls, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.
Alon at 1200 Sl-11 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$3.00
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$2.97
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$3.09
$--
$3.25
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.41
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.70
$2.94
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.26
$2.88
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
