Wichita Falls, TX

Save $0.42 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita Falls

Wichita Falls News Beat
 8 days ago
(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Wichita Falls, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Alon at 1200 Sl-11 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon

1200 Sl-11, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.00
$--
$--

Sam's Club

3801 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$2.97
$--

Flying J

2311 Jacksboro Hwy , Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.69
$3.09
$--
$3.25
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.41
$3.31

Sunoco

1123 Central Hwy E, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.29
$2.95

Alon

4401 Nw Fwy, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.70
$2.94
$3.19
$--

Murphy Express

3117 Lawrence Rd, Wichita Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$2.96
$3.26
$2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

