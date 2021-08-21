Save $0.42 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita Falls

(WICHITA FALLS, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Wichita Falls, you could be saving up to $0.42 per gallon on gas.

Alon at 1200 Sl-11 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.67 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 3120 Northwest Fwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita Falls area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 1200 Sl-11, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.00 $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3801 Kell Blvd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ 2.97 $ --

Flying J 2311 Jacksboro Hwy , Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.25 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.41 $ 3.31

Sunoco 1123 Central Hwy E, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.95

Alon 4401 Nw Fwy, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ --

Murphy Express 3117 Lawrence Rd, Wichita Falls

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.88

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.