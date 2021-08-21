Longview gas at $2.72 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(LONGVIEW, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Longview area offering savings of $0.27 per gallon.

Brookshire's at 3354 Gilmer Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1721 Sh-31, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.85.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Brookshire's 3354 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3812 Gilmer Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.12 $ 2.79

Murphy Express 301 E Sl-281, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.32 $ 2.79

Sam's Club 3310 N 4Th St, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.13 $ --

CEFCO 427 E Sl-281, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

CEFCO 3001 Judson Rd, Longview

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.30 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.