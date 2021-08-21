Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Angelo, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in San Angelo?

Posted by 
San Angelo News Flash
San Angelo News Flash
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bYod16r00

(SAN ANGELO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Angelo area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 1801 S Pierce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 3515 Wildewood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Angelo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon

1801 S Pierce St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$--

Sam's Club

5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.66
$--
$3.11
$2.89

Murphy USA

618 W 29Th St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.22
$2.92

Murphy USA

5525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$2.97
$3.35
$2.94

Jack's Convenience Store

2 N Koenigheim St, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.39
$2.96

Shell

2451 Sherwood Way, San Angelo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.39
$3.79
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo News Flash

San Angelo, TX
118
Followers
198
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With San Angelo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Angelo, TX
San Angelo, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sunoco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
EducationPosted by
Reuters

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. "I believe that mandating vaccines...
Louisiana StateCNN

Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

Colonial Pipeline temporarily shuts pair of fuel lines as Hurricane Ida strikes. Colonial Pipeline, which bills itself the largest refined products pipeline in the US, is temporarily shutting down two fuel lines between Houston, Texas, and Greensboro, North Carolina, as a precaution due to Hurricane Ida, the pipeline’s operator said Sunday afternoon.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan recommended for parole

For 15 years, Robert F. Kennedy's assassin was denied parole by a California parole board that maintained Sirhan Sirhan did not show adequate remorse or understand the enormity of his crime that rocked the nation and the world in 1968. But on Friday, the two-person panel said he appeared to...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban agrees to allow Afghans to leave, international statement says

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The Taliban will allow all foreign nationals and Afghan citizens with travel authorisation from another country to leave Afghanistan, according to a joint statement issued by Britain, the United States and other countries. "We have received assurances from the Taliban that all foreign nationals and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy