Where's the cheapest gas in San Angelo?

(SAN ANGELO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the San Angelo area offering savings of $0.36 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Alon at 1801 S Pierce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.63 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 3515 Wildewood Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater San Angelo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 1801 S Pierce St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 5749 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 618 W 29Th St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.92

Murphy USA 5525 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.35 $ 2.94

Jack's Convenience Store 2 N Koenigheim St, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 2.96

Shell 2451 Sherwood Way, San Angelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.