Meet Marble. Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society

Meet Marble. This tortoiseshell cat — covered with a swirl of chocolate and caramel-colored fur — has been at the shelter since July 19 and is looking for her forever home. She would do very well in a quiet, loving home — a place where she can hang out. To adopt Marble, call the Joplin Humane Society at 417-623-3642 or visit her at 140 E. Emperor Lane.

Courtesy | Joplin Humane Society