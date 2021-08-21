Save $0.69 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Davenport

(DAVENPORT, IA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Davenport area offering savings of $0.69 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, America at 3205 N Brady St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.7 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4720 27Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.07.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

America 3205 N Brady St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 3887 Elmore Ave, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Star 3417 N Harrison St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ --

Costco 2790 E 53Rd St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

America 3527 Spring St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

GD Xpress 4607 N Pine St, Davenport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.