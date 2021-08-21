Cancel
Grand Junction, CO

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Junction

Grand Junction News Alert
Grand Junction News Alert
 8 days ago
(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Junction area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 541 Warrior Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 2525 Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.78.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market

541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.58
$3.86
$4.11
$3.47

Sam's Club

1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$--
$3.92
$3.39

City Market

569 32 Rd, Grand Junction
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$4.07
$3.45

Sinclair

3218 F Rd, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.84
$4.09
$3.42

Shell

3223 F Rd, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$4.04
$3.42

Maverik

3249 "F" Road, Clifton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

