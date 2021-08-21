Gas savings: The cheapest station in Grand Junction

(GRAND JUNCTION, CO) Gas prices vary across in the Grand Junction area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Walmart Neighborhood Market at 541 Warrior Way was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.58 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Phillips 66 at 2525 Broadway, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.78.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.67.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Walmart Neighborhood Market 541 Warrior Way, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.58 $ 3.86 $ 4.11 $ 3.47

Sam's Club 1040 Independent Ave, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.92 $ 3.39

City Market 569 32 Rd, Grand Junction

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.07 $ 3.45

Sinclair 3218 F Rd, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.84 $ 4.09 $ 3.42

Shell 3223 F Rd, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 3.42

Maverik 3249 "F" Road, Clifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.42

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.